Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Poses Nude for Baby Bump Selfie

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder shared a glimpse at her growing baby bump on Wednesday, baring it all in a nude mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules alum announced in March that she is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark, later revealed to be a boy. Since then, Schroeder has offered up several peeks at the growing baby, most recently a shot of her holding her bump from the bathroom mirror.

The same day, Schroeder posted a photo of herself in a yellow baby doll dress to her Instagram grid, captioning the image, "Big Bird maternity chic."

"Secrets stress me out," Schroeder wrote on Instagram when she first announced the pregnancy. "Baby #2, I love you so much already." She paired the caption with a photo of herself and her daughter, Hartford. In the image, Schroeder's hand rests on her stomach.

Schroeder and Clark later revealed the sex of the little bundle on their The Good The Bad The Baby podcast. "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder said. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe."

She elaborated on her intuition, saying the knowledge came from her being "so in tune with [her] body," leading her to become "so convinced" she was having a son.

Schroeder and Clark first married in October 2020, but a formal ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. At the time, Schroeder was pregnant with Hartford, who was born in January 2021. The couple then had a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

News of Schroeder's first pregnancy came several days after she and co-star Kristin Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 for racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder apologized for her past actions, and later appeared on the Tamron Hall show to talk about the fallout. She explained that she had since hired a diversity coach and had been doing the work to learn more about race and diversity. She also added that she didn't view herself as a victim of cancel culture.

"This obvs wasn’t my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful," Schroeder captioned one maternity photo that same year.

Later, she reiterated her gratefulness when announcing the arrival of Hartford.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple said in a statement to People. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

This year, Schroeder returned to the Vanderpump drama to offer her thoughts and analysis of the ongoing cheating scandal surrounding Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix over his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I have been out of this situation and this environment for three years now," she said her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. "That’s a really long time, and I didn’t ask for that. That choice was made for me. I was removed from Vanderpump Rules, OK? And in order to cope and move on and be a healthy person, I had to, like, put some distance between myself and the show," Schroeder explained. "For the most part, this world is not my life anymore. Drama is not my life anymore. I don’t know how to digest it. I don’t know how to talk about it."

