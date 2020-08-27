President Donald Trump Accepts Republican Nomination and More From RNC Night 4
President Donald Trump took the stage on night four of the Republican National Convention on Thursday to officially accept the Republican presidential nomination. As he took the podium at the White House, he began by thanking his family, wife Melania Trump, and mentioning his late brother, Robert Trump.
"I know my brother Robert is looking down on us right now from heaven. He was a great brother and was very proud of the job we are all doing," he expressed, before accepting the nomination. "My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for president of the United States... This is the most important election in the history of this country."
Twitter, naturally, had much to say following his lengthy speech.
Before the businessman turned politician addressed the public, a number of his supporters, as well as daughter Ivanka Trump, expressed their support for him.
"My father has strong convictions," Ivanka stated, adding, "Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad's communication style is not to everyone's taste and I know that his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered, but the results, the results speak for themselves."
People on social media, including celebs like Alyssa Milano and Yvette Nicole Brown, shared their thoughts on Ivanka's speech.
Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian West famously helped free from prison, also took the podium, to thank Trump for changing her life. In May 2018, Kardashian West visited Trump to ask for clemency for Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Johnson, 64, was released from prison on June 6, 2018, after serving 22 years.
“I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse. But by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight, and I assure you, I am not a ghost. I am alive, I am well, and most importantly, I am free,” Johnson expressed. "Free in body thanks to President Trump, but free in mind due to the Almighty God."
Following her speech, many took to Twitter to praise Johnson and her journey.
Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson touched on the Black Lives Matter movement and Jacob Blake's recent shooting by police.
"Our hearts go out to the Blake family... As Jacob's mother has urged the country, let's use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other," he expressed.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
RELATED CONTENT:
Twitter Reacts to Mike Pence's Speech & More From Night 3 of 2020 RNC
Celebs React to Melania Trump's Speech & More From Night 2 of the RNC
Celebs React to Night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention
Related Gallery