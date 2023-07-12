School's out for summer, but before we know it, that school bell will be ringing again. Whether you're attending your final year of college or have a kiddo starting preschool, it's about time to start back-to-school shopping.

While it may seem strange to focus on school supplies in the middle of the summer, some deals can't wait. Specifically, Amazon Prime Day is serving up major discounts for all your back-to-school needs. The limited-time sales event, which ends tonight, July 12 at midnight, has discounts on just about everything you'll need for the return to school. From stylish backpacks to powerful laptops to popular school supplies and adorable lunch boxes, you can reduce your back-to-school budget with the help of Amazon Prime Day.

We want to make sure you get an A+ for your back-to-school shopping, so we've studied up and found the best school essential deals during Prime Day. Below, shop the best laptop deals, backpack and lunchbox deals and school supply deals. Be sure to act fast because these deals will end tonight.

Best Prime Day School Supplies Deals

Here are some items you (or your kiddo) may need for the new school year. Score brownie points with the teacher by grabbing extras for the classroom.

Best Prime Day Backpack and Lunchbox Deals

Keep your homework and brain fueled with these backpack and lunchbox deals.

Vaschy Lightweight Backpack Amazon Vaschy Lightweight Backpack There are so many different colors and patterns available for this casual backpack from Vaschy. From unicorns to dinosaurs and numerous solid colors, you're sure to find one that suits you. $28 $22 Shop Now

Lovevook Laptop Backpack Amazon Lovevook Laptop Backpack Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charing port to keep your laptop and phone charged. $35 $30 Shop Now

TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag With over 6,800 reviews, this insulated lunch bag has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Save over 35% on this stylish bag that is large enough to hold plenty of food. $30 $19 Shop Now

Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case Amazon Spacemate Heavy Duty Canvas Pencil Case Keep all your school essentials organized with this stylish pencil bag that you can easily slide into your backpack. The case has a variety of pockets and zippers inside for streamlined storage and comes in multiple fun colors. $27 $14 Shop Now

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go. $40 $24 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Keep up with your homework by upgrading to one of these speedy laptops with ample storage.

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute. $650 $460 Shop Now

HP 14 Laptop Amazon HP 14 Laptop Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere. $570 $429 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Block out study distractions with these Prime Day Deals on noise-canceling headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $248 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

