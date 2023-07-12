Prime Day Back-to-School Deals: Shop Laptops, Lunch Boxes and School Supplies Before the Sale Ends Tonight
School's out for summer, but before we know it, that school bell will be ringing again. Whether you're attending your final year of college or have a kiddo starting preschool, it's about time to start back-to-school shopping.
While it may seem strange to focus on school supplies in the middle of the summer, some deals can't wait. Specifically, Amazon Prime Day is serving up major discounts for all your back-to-school needs. The limited-time sales event, which ends tonight, July 12 at midnight, has discounts on just about everything you'll need for the return to school. From stylish backpacks to powerful laptops to popular school supplies and adorable lunch boxes, you can reduce your back-to-school budget with the help of Amazon Prime Day.
We want to make sure you get an A+ for your back-to-school shopping, so we've studied up and found the best school essential deals during Prime Day. Below, shop the best laptop deals, backpack and lunchbox deals and school supply deals. Be sure to act fast because these deals will end tonight.
Best Prime Day School Supplies Deals
Here are some items you (or your kiddo) may need for the new school year. Score brownie points with the teacher by grabbing extras for the classroom.
Made from recycled plastic, these two packs of BIC mechanical pencils could last most of the school year (as long as your friends don't borrow them all!).
You can never have too many spiral notebooks and right now they're more than 50% off. With your purchase, you'll also get access to Five Star's smartphone app which allows you to scan your notes and study them on the go.
This cost-saving bundle includes No. 2 pencils, mechanical pencils, pens, highlighters, dry-erase markers, Sharpies and more.
Doing homework and taking notes is more enticing when you have a super cute mechanical pencil set.
Color coordinate your school notes, or just have colorful notes to pass to your friends under the desk when you shop this Paper Mate pack with 24 different colored pens.
Sticking with black ink doesn't need to be boring. Take, for example, these cute constellation pens, which hold black ink in out-of-this-world colorful casing.
We all make mistakes, but with this BIC white-out tape, no one ever needs to know. With Amazon Prime Day, this 10-count pack is over half off.
Take studying to the next level when you purchase this 24-count pack of highlighters, which are currently discounted by more than $20.
If aesthetically pleasing notes help you retain information better, add these pastel highlighters to your shopping list.
In this back-to-school bundle, you'll get scissors, tape and a variety of Post-it notes.
Best Prime Day Backpack and Lunchbox Deals
Keep your homework and brain fueled with these backpack and lunchbox deals.
It will be hard for them to forget this charming pink lunchbox that's lightweight and insulated.
This roomy backpack has spot for your laptop, iPhone and iPad. There's even a space to add your own power bank so you can charge your electronics on the go.
From work to school to travel, this backpack from High Sierra can keep up with all your needs.
There are so many different colors and patterns available for this casual backpack from Vaschy. From unicorns to dinosaurs and numerous solid colors, you're sure to find one that suits you.
With this lunchbox set, you'll get an insulated lunchbox, ice pack and bento box with utensils.
Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charing port to keep your laptop and phone charged.
With over 6,800 reviews, this insulated lunch bag has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Save over 35% on this stylish bag that is large enough to hold plenty of food.
Keep all your school essentials organized with this stylish pencil bag that you can easily slide into your backpack. The case has a variety of pockets and zippers inside for streamlined storage and comes in multiple fun colors.
TikTok loves these stackable bento boxes that keep your food separated and have built-in storage for the provided utensils.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals
Keep up with your homework by upgrading to one of these speedy laptops with ample storage.
This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute.
With quad-core processors, you'll enjoy impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience.
Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere.
This user-friendly laptop has an ultra-thin frame, yet doesn't sacrifice speed or storage.
Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $370 on this superb laptop with Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Headphone Deals
Block out study distractions with these Prime Day Deals on noise-canceling headphones.
Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
Part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, these headphones produce award-winning sound. Save over $90 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Save nearly $200 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
These Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes or catching up on work.
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
