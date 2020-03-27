Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are extremely grateful for the NHS healthcare workers! On Thursday evening, across the United Kingdom, people took a moment to cheer on the nurses and doctors who have risked their lives during the coronavirus outbreak by participating in the #ClapsForCarers initiative.

From their Scotland residence in Birkhall, Prince Charles and Camilla joined in, clapping from their separate wings as they self-isolate following the Prince of Wales' recent coronavirus diagnosis. The couple shared the separate videos on the Clarence House Instagram Stories.

In the clip, 71-year-old Charles appears to be in very good health, wearing a tan suit jacket and standing up while clapping. Camilla claps at her window, looking out. The couple is currently isolated from one another after Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall join the #ClapForOurCarers from Birkhall in Scotland where they are self-isolating 👏🏻 It is the first time the Prince has been seen since it was announced he tested positive for #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/A6qobdVNE1 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 26, 2020

A source previously told ET that Prince Charles is “doing well” after Clarence House confirmed that the prince is experiencing "mild symptoms."

As for Charles and Camilla, they remain separate, but in touch.

A royal source says, "Both remain in good spirits. [Camilla] has concern for the prince. She is aware of his good spirits and therefore, as any partner would, is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is very upbeat."

Charles wasn't the only member of the royal family to participate in the #ClapsForCarers trend. Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently quarantined with Prince Philip in Windsor Castle shared a video on the official Royal Family account of those working at the castle cheering on healthcare workers with claps, bells, and more.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a precious video of their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and the almost 2-year-old Prince Louis, all clapping in unison.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," the caption reads.

For more on the royals during the quarantine, watch the clip below:

