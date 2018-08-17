Prince fans can now listen to the late icon's impressive music catalog on all streaming services!

The singer's estate teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to re-release 35 of the late singer's albums, and as of Friday, Prince's entire 23 album catalog from his NPG Records era (1995-2010) is available for streaming consumption.

The album titles in the first phase of the re-release include Prince's The Gold Experience (1995), Emancipation (1996), Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999), The Rainbow Children (2001), Musicology (2004), 3121 (2006) and Planet Earth (2007).

The news was first announced in June, in a press release that revealed that an exclusive distribution agreement was signed. The release also revealed that Legacy Recordings would distribute the Prince catalog, with worldwide rights beginning immediately for 19 previously released album titles that were originally released between 1995-2010.

Under the new deal, additional albums from the 2014-2015 era will also be redistributed with worldwide rights in the future. Additionally, the arrangement includes rights to other previously released material, including B-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos all recorded post-1995.

"A true artist and visionary, Prince changed the world with his music, bringing love, joy and inspiration to millions," Richard Story, SME Commercial Music Group President, said in a statement. "Sony Music is honored to play a part in keeping Prince's music alive and making it available for generations of lifelong listeners and future fans."

"The Sony team's enthusiasm and deep knowledge of Prince's music make them the ideal partner to release these iconic bodies of work," added Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter. "We're looking forward to working with the heirs and Sony on giving fans what they've been waiting for -- more great music from Prince."

Back in May, Questlove revealed his plans to bring Prince's music back on tour. The legendary drummer from The Roots explained on Twitter at the time that he was working on curating a selection of Prince's catalog for the 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince tour, adding that the songs would be performed by a full symphony.

Hear more on how other artists have been paying tribute to the Purple One since his tragic death in April 2016 in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sheila E. Reveals the Prince Song That's Been The Hardest to Play Since His Death (Exclusive)

Prince's Lavish Turks and Caicos Estate Will Be Sold at Auction: Pics

Prince to be Celebrated With a Symphonic Tour Later This Year

Related Gallery