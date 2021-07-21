Prince George Rings in His 8th Birthday With Adorable Portrait
Prince George is growing up! The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrates his 8th birthday on Thursday, and is as adorable as ever in the portrait released of him by Kensington Palace.
George looks like a perfect mix of his parents in the pic. He smiles wide for the camera, posing in an orange-and-blue striped shirt and blue shorts.
The photo was taken in Norfolk earlier this month by George's mom, who has taken many of the family's pics.
It's been an eventful year for George, who most recently took in several games during the Euro Cup to cheer on England's team. The sports fan joined his parents in the stands at Wembley Stadium for the final match and was spotted cheering on the players.
George has transformed so much through the years. Here's a back at some of his official portraits staring with the most recent:
