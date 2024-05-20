The more the merrier! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their anniversary weekend with a fun double date.

The pair -- who rang in their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday -- were spotted dining with another couple at Lucky's, a high-end steakhouse in Montecito, California, the Tatler reports.

According to the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed dinner with friends Brian and Tracey Robbins -- whom they previously spent time with when they made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica back in January.

The pair have reportedly long been close with Brian, CEO of Paramount Pictures, and his wife, Tracey, a fashion designer who was one of the rare few to receive one of the jars of jam from Markle's new endeavor, American Riviera Orchard.

The couple was recently halfway across the globe in Nigeria for the 39-year-old prince's passion project, the Invictus Games, which celebrate their 10th anniversary this year. The royal couple were invited for a visit by the Chief of Defense Staff. The duke and duchess arrived on Friday, May 10, marking their first tour, since stepping away from royal duties.

During their time in Nigeria, the 42-year-old Suits star and her husband visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja and praised each other sweetly before spending Mother's Day in Lagos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in front of 600 friends and family -- a guest list that included princes, princesses and A-list celebrities -- inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Although, according to an interview Markle gave with Oprah Winfrey, they actually exchanged vows privately and secretly three days before.

The couple went on to welcome their son, Archie, on May 6, 2019, and their daughter, Lilibet, on June 4, 2021.

