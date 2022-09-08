Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Travel to Scotland Amid Concerns Over Queen Elizabeth's Health
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Kim Kardashian Sports Jockstrap, Spills on Kanye West in New Spr…
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Shares Parenting Struggles 10 Years Af…
Courteney Cox Reacts to Kanye West Saying 'Friends' Wasn't Funny
EXCLUSIVE: Shailene Woodley 'Didn't Sign Up' for 'Divergent' TV …
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Gets Sweetest 16th Birth…
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Has ‘No Death’ Clause in Her Contr…
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Reveals She Helped Deliver Her Son! (Ex…
Pauley Perrette Reveals She Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' Last Year
Courteney Cox Hilariously Transforms Into ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Usi…
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Son's Name!
Jason Momoa Raves About Playing a ‘Family Man’ for the First Tim…
Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors (Excl…
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Talks Dannielynn and Life 10 Years Aft…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Olivia Wilde Addresses ‘Endless Tabloid’ Drama With Florence Pug…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side as doctors express concern for the 96-year-old British monarch's health.
ET can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be traveling together to Scotland, while other members of the royal family are also making the trip out there, including Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. Kate Middleton has stayed home to be with her and William's three children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 -- as Thursday marks their first day of school at Lambrook School.
Elizabeth's other children, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, are all heading to Scotland, as are Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.
This comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the queen this week at Balmoral to accept her appointment, also tweeted, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Harry and Meghan have been abroad, traveling to One Young World's Summit in Manchester, England, on Monday and attending the One Year to Go launch event for The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday.
The impromptu royal family reunion comes amid the continued rift between the royals and Harry and Meghan as the couple continues to speak out against the family after officially stepping down as senior royals in 2021.
A source recently told ET that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast."
"They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in public," the source said.
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision, Royals Head to See Her
Royal Family Disappointed After Meghan Markle's Interviews
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Visit New School