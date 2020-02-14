Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Professors at Stanford University

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to make big moves after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

ET has learned that 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan made a visit to Stanford University on Tuesday, where they had brainstorming meetings with professors. A source tells ET the meetings were to assist the couple with their already in-progress work to set up a new charitable organization.



According to the source, the couple flew from Canada -- where they are currently residing -- to California on a commercial airplane.

Meghan and Harry referenced creating a new charity in their announcement that they were stepping back from the royal family in January, explaining that they'll be balancing time between the U.K. and North America.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the statement read. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."

It is unclear what Harry and Meghan's connection to Stanford is, but Meghan is a college graduate. She graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with an undergraduate degree in theater and international studies.

Meanwhile, in another sign that the couple is here to stay in North America for good, they are reportedly closing down their Buckingham Palace office, which means layoffs for the employees who were part of their staff. A royal source told ET on Thursday that the staff has been given their notices. According to the source, a few beloved, selected staff, who have been with the Palace for years, were given the option of continuing employment. They would be absorbed into other roles within the royal household if they choose to stay on.

Harry and Meghan have certainly been busy these days. Harry spoke at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, Florida, earlier this month, and a source recently told ET that he's currently in talks with Goldman Sachs to be featured as a guest speaker for the company's new interview series, Talks at GS.

A source close to the situation told ET that discussions between Harry and Goldman Sachs have happened regarding his participation but nothing has been confirmed. Though Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are working toward being financially independent from the royal family, the source noted that speakers for the Talks at GS program are not paid.

