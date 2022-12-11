Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving fans a look inside their 2018 wedding in Vol. II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The streamer released a teaser over the weekend, which features scenes from the couple's first dance as husband and wife.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun," Meghan recalls of their star-studded nuptials. "Even our first dance."

"Song of 1000 dances. A thousand...," she offers Harry, as she struggles to remember the name of the song they danced to.

Harry, too, struggles before Meghan interjects, "I always get it wrong."

The Wilson Pickett track, "Land of 1000 Dances," starts playing with the correct song title displayed, as a slideshow of images from the couple's wedding reception flashes across the screen.

Meghan then tries to sing the lyrics to the song as more BTS moments from their big day are shown, including a fun photo featuring wedding guest Elton John.

"That was our first dance," the Archetypes host added of the lively tune. "It was so fun."

She continued, "Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

The teaser comes just days after Vol. I of the docuseries caused a stir stateside and across the pond. Following its release, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Global Press Secretary shared a statement with ET addressing the criticism their Netflix special has received, which largely stems from the couple's decision to put themselves in the spotlight with the show after leaving the high-profile royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement read. "This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."

With Harry & Meghan, the couple's Global Press Secretary added, "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms."

"The tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion," the statement continued. "The facts are right in front of them."

The royal family, meawhile, has yet to speak out about the docuseries, a decision that royal expert Katie Nicholl explained in an interview with ET.

"I've spoken to senior palace aides who said they are reluctant to comment unless there is anything damaging, untrue or defamatory. In this docuseries, they really don't want to be drawn into it for the simple fact that they don't want to give an already much-hyped docuseries even more oxygen or publicity," Nicholl said. "So, I think if they can ride this out without being drawn into it, then that's probably the strategy. I'm told by a senior palace aide it's a case of keep calm and carry on, and let's not get too distracted by this."

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix. Volume II will be released on Dec. 15.

