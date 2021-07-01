Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited again this year to honor their late mother, Princess Diana. On Thursday, the two brothers showed a united front at Kensington Palace in London, England, amid reports that the brothers are at odds following Harry's exit from senior royal duties and his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge and the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex unveiled the long-awaited statue of the Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden of the palace where Diana once lived. The date was particularly meaningful as it would have marked Diana's 60th birthday had she not tragically died in a car accident in Paris, France, in 1997. The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who was in attendance at the event along with garden designer Pip Morrison.

The sculpture features Diana surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of the princesses' philanthropic work.

The brothers addressed the attendees at the small private event, saying, "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character -- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

They added, "Every day we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Others in attendance at the unveiling ceremony, which was closed to the public and press, included Diana's siblings, Charles Spencer, Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes.

On a paving stone located in front of the statue is a passage from the poem The Measure of a Man, which was featured in the 2007 memorial service for the princess.

"These are the units to measure the worth," it reads. "Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

The location also holds a special place for Harry as this is where he first publicly announced his engagement to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Additionally, the event marks the first time the brothers have publicly come face-to-face since the April funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

There wasn't much time for the siblings to catch up before the big event. William spent some of this past week in Scotland with his and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on an official trip. He also joined his wife, Kate Middleton, and son Prince George for the England vs. Germany match on Tuesday evening.

Harry also stayed busy, making a surprise cameo at the Diana Awards ceremony on Monday to honor this year's recipients.

"Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and compassion for others," Harry said in his video message.

On Wednesday, he attended a private event for the 2021 WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens in London, and spoke with fellow girl dad, Ed Sheeran, about his newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

"Two is definitely a juggle," Harry admitted, telling another guest that his little girl is "very chilled."

As for Meghan, she did not accompany her husband to the U.K., but is rather at home in California with baby Lili, and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

For more on Harry and Meghan's new bundle of joy, check out the video below.

