Prince Harry has been picking out baby girl names for a while! The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex welcomed his second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with wife Meghan Markle over the weekend.

She is named after her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

It seems that little Lili's name has been on Harry's mind for a while now. Several royal reporters have shared that during a January 2019 royal event in Birkenhead, England, Harry approached a mother of a little girl named Lily and asked her about the spelling of her daughter's name. At the time, Meghan was pregnant with the couple's son, Archie, but the baby's gender had not been revealed.

"Prince Harry came over first and chatted to my two-year-old then spoke to my six-year-old Lily and then as he was walking off, he turned back he asked Lily if she spelt her name with a I or Y," Lily's mother, Rebecca Blundell, told the Daily Mail at the time. "I straight away thought that must be a name choice."

Both Harry and Meghan have said that they don't plan to have any more children after Lili, and released a statement following their daughter's birth on June 4.

"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the couple shared in a statement on Sunday. "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

