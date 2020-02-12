Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs for Interview Series

Prince Harry is continuing to forge his post-royal future. After speaking at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, Florida, earlier this month, the 35-year-old former royal is currently in talks with Goldman Sachs to be featured as a guest speaker for the company's new interview series, Talks at GS, multiple outlets are reporting.

A source close to the situation tells ET that discussions between the Duke of Sussex and Goldman Sachs have happened regarding his participation but nothing has been confirmed. Though Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are working toward being financially independent from the royal family, the source notes that speakers for the Talk at GS program are not paid.

Meanwhile, a second source close to Harry tells ET that his conversations with Goldman Sachs about being a guest speaker for Talk at GS have been ongoing for roughly one year. According to the source, the conversations with GS are in regards to one of the charities that Harry works closely with as a working member of the royal family. The source stresses that Harry’s continuing conversations with Goldman Sachs have nothing to do with Harry and Meghan’s new financial independence.

According to CNBC, the Duke of Sussex will likely want to focus on mental health and the needs of veterans in his talks.

In addition to his new independent work, Prince Harry still has some royal duties to attend to before officially stepping down from his HRH titles and responsibilities.

A source told ET that both Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will be heading back to the U.K. next month to attend the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. It will be the couple's first joint appearance in the U.K. since they made their bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This led to talks with Queen Elizabeth II, who later came out in support of the couple and revealed that they would be losing their HRH titles, relinquishing their royal duties, and would be splitting their time between Canada and the U.K.

The source added that the couple will be doing their final round of royal engagements in the U.K. during their March trip.

