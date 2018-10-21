Prince Harry wants a baby girl!

The young royal made the admission while he and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle are touring Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. During a stop in Sydney, where he greeting onlookers solo (the Duchess cut back her schedule), a woman called out, “I hope it’s a girl!” Then, after a moment’s hesitation, Harry replied, “So do I.”

This rare revelation from Harry comes just a week after it was announced that he is about become a father. On Monday, Oct. 15, Kensington Palace released a press statement sharing the exciting news to the couple’s legion of fans throughout the globe.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” it states.

So, does Harry admitting that he’d prefer a baby girl imply that perhaps he already knows the sex? Mothers-to-be typically have to wait 18 to 20 weeks into their pregnancy before the child’s sex can be determined, according to Parents.com. Meghan and her hubby are expecting their first child in “spring of 2019.” So, it might be too soon to conclude that Harry knows something we don’t.

Regardless, Harry’s candid comment is sure to keep fans guessing for weeks to come.

Get more breaking news on the royal couple in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Attends Reception With Prince Harry After Missing First Event

Prince Harry Steps Out Solo Amid Report Meghan Markle Cut Back Schedule on Royal Tour

Prince Harry Sweetly References Meghan Markle's Pregnancy at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Related Gallery