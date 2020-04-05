Prince Harry's exit as a senior member of the royal family has been an adjustment.

The 35-year-old royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, 38, officially transitioned out of their roles as working members of the royal family last month. The couple have since established their base in North America, settling in the Los Angeles area with their son, Archie, after spending some time in Canada.

Back in the U.K., Harry's family members have been doing their best to manage the coronavirus health crisis. His father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus last month, but has since left self-isolation and is in "good health," Clarence House revealed. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is meanwhile set to deliver a special address to the nation on Sunday.

A source tells ET that while they've been apart, Harry has been "staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother." "Harry misses his family," the source adds.

Last week, a source told ET that Meghan and Harry will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization.

As part of their exit from the royal family, the couple will no longer use "His/Her Royal Highness" or the "Sussex Royal" name on social media, their website, or for their charitable organization. Harry and Meghan shared their last Instagram post on their joint Sussex Royal account last Monday.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference -- as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line -- together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise," Meghan and Harry shared in a lengthy caption. "What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

"Thank you to this community -- for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!" the caption continued. "Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

See more on Meghan and Harry in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle When She Was Voicing 'Elephant' Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Close British Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Most Historic Moments as a Royal Couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Final Sussex Royal Instagram Post This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery