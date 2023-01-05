Prince Harry is sharing his final words to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In another excerpt from his upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, Harry recounts visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle just hours after her death.

Per Page Six, Harry told his late grandmother in a whisper that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died a year prior at the age of 99.

Harry also writes in the book -- out Jan. 10 -- that he told her he "admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end."

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Balmoral just hours after the Queen had died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. While he was not able to say goodbye to his grandmother before her death, he was on hand to attend the 10-day period of mourning for the Queen, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. It was then that the public saw Harry and Meghan reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen outside of Windsor Castle.

What appeared to be a show of unity seems to be anything but, with excerpts from Spare revealing just how bad the rift between Harry and William has become.

On Wednesday, The Guardian published an excerpt from the memoir that details an alleged physical incident with William from 2019.

Harry claims William physically attacked him after the pair got into an argument over Markle.

Per the outlet, Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which Harry claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," something Harry called a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

According to Harry, the alleged altercation resulted in a visible injury to his back and is said to be one of many heated moments between the pair, which are detailed in the upcoming memoir.

Harry also claims, as evidenced in another excerpt released Wednesday, that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

Per Page Six, Harry writes that the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" when they saw him in the outfit.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry claims, before sharing that he brought the costume to try it on. "They both howled," he alleges. "Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry, who was 20 at the time, was photographed in a military shirt and red swastika armband -- a photo that would quickly make headlines around the world. William, who was also in attendance, dressed as a lion.

Harry issued an apology at the time, and discussed the incident in his docuseries, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

For more from Spare, check out the video below.

