More shocking claims from Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, Spare, are coming to light. According to a new report from Page Six, in an excerpt from the book -- out Jan. 10 -- Harry claims that his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

According to the outlet, Harry writes that the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" when they saw him in the outfit.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry claims, before sharing that he brought the costume to try it on. "They both howled," he alleges. "Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry, who was 20 at the time, was photographed in the military shirt and red swastika armband -- a photo that would quickly make headlines around the world.

Per Paige Six, Harry claims in Spare that he was debating dressing as a Nazi or a pilot for the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. William, who was also in attendance, dressed as a lion.

Harry most recently discussed his decision to wear the offensive outfit in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

Harry issued an apology at the time, but that wasn't enough for the prince, who said in last month's doc that he wanted to "make it right."

"All I wanted to do was make it right," the Duke of Sussex shared, adding that while he "could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again," he instead learned from the experience.

He did that by taking action -- speaking to the chief rabbi in London as well as going to Berlin to speak to a Holocaust survivor.

"I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me," Harry recalled. "I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."

This latest report comes after another bombshell Wednesday saw Harry claim that William physically attacked him during a heated argument over Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

In an excerpt from Spare shared by The Guardian, Harry detailed the alleged altercation.

Per the outlet, Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which Harry claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," something the Duke of Sussex called a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

According to Harry, the alleged altercation resulted in a visible injury to his back and is said to be one of many heated moments between the pair detailed in the upcoming memoir.

Harry claims that William urged him to hit back, referencing fights that they had growing up. Harry said he refused to do so, prompting William to leave. He later returned, Harry says, "looking regretful, and apologized."

William reportedly urged Harry not to tell Meghan about the fight, and while Harry did not immediately tell his wife, he writes that he called his therapist. Meghan did eventually find out after discovering "scrapes and bruises" on her husband's back and is said to have felt "terribly sad" about the ordeal.

