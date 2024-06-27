Prince Harry to Be Honored at 2024 ESPYS: Here's Why

Prince Harry's dedication to service and providing a competition for wounded veterans is being celebrated at the 2024 ESPYS.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Duke of Sussex is set to receive one of the three highest honors of the evening, the Pat Tillman Award for service.

According to a release, the Duke of Sussex is being presented with the award "in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman."

Prince Harry will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work with the Invictus Games at the ESPYS. - Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

The ESPYS is recognizing the work that Harry has done for the last 10 years with his Invictus Games competition, which has allowed veterans with both visible and invisible injuries from various countries to compete in Olympic-level athletic competitions.

Like Tillman, Harry himself is a veteran, who served in the British Armed Forces as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot. During his time in the military, Harry also did two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

It has not been announced if Harry will attend the ceremony to receive the award in person. In February, Harry shocked the crowd when he made an unexpected stop in Las Vegas to take part in this year's NFL Honors gala. During the ceremony, Harry presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games competition to give wounded warriors a space to compete. - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award include the Buffalo Bills training staff (who worked to save the life of safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest), Gretchen Evans and Chris Wood.

The ESPYS will also award Coach Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

The 2024 ESPYS will be hosted by Serena Williams and air live Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTNET: