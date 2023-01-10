With all of the details from Prince Harry's recent iTV and 60 Minutes interviews and the riveting six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan on Netflix, we still can't get enough insight into the Duke of Sussex and son of the late Princess Diana's fascinating life. Now, he's telling his story like never before with his new memoir Spare — released today.

The autobiography, which released globally on Tuesday, details Harry’s time as a senior member of the British royal family and his highly publicized 2020 split — recounting his and wife, Meghan Markle’s transition to their new life in California. From multiple allegations against his older brother, Prince William, to finding closure surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the hotly anticipated Spare is a captivating read.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," reads the book's description. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

While Prince Harry himself has yet to release a press announcement about his memoir, the CEO of publisher Penguin Random House had a few words to say on the upcoming release: "He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world," said Markus Dohle in a statement.

Harry does share what he hopes the royals will take away from Spare. "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between," he tells People. For all the key takeaways from Spare, read ET's coverage of what is already shaping up to be one of this year's biggest books.

