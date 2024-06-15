Prince Louis at just 6 years old proves yet again why he's a man of the people. The young royal stole the show Saturday at the 2024 Trooping the Colour in London, England, where he showed off his many faces and even his dancing skills with the world watching.

Royal observers quickly ran to social media to share Louis being animated as is his nature. Like when he showed off his dancing skills during a bagpipes procession as he watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

He yawned. He waved. He frowned. He smiled. Just another day for the young prince on the world stage!

Prince Louis also got a big kick out of the Royal Air Force's flyover. He looked up in amazement as Typhoons and F35s roared above the royal family. It was a momentous event, as Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in six months amid her cancer battle. She looked radiant in a white dress by one of her go-to British designers, Jenny Packham.

It was also a big day for Kate and King Charles, who publicly reconnected for the first time since they were last seen together in public on Christmas Day in Norfolk. The king and his daughter-in-law undoubtedly made a triumphant return on the global stage as they both continue to battle with cancer.

But just like he did during the 2022 Trooping the Colour, Louis on Saturday stole the show by showing off his personality. Two years earlier, when he was only 4 years old, Louis pulled off silly face after silly face. At one point, he also hilariously covered his ears and let out a big scream when the jets flew overhead.

Scroll down to see Louis' personality on full display.

Prince Louis gives a guardsmen a bit of side eye during the 2024 Trooping of the Colour in London. - Getty

Prince Louis is all smiles while riding in a carriage with his mom, Kate Middleton. - Getty

Prince Louis sharing a laugh with his mother, Kate Middleton. - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Something caught Prince Louis' attention during Trooping the Colour in London. - Getty

Prince Louis trying to get a closer look at something. - Getty

Prince Louis waving to the crowd. - Getty

Prince Louis pointing at something that got him riled up. - Getty

Prince Louis looking unamused. - Getty

Prince Louis puts his hand over his face while he's on the Buckingham Palace balcony. - Getty

Prince Louis appears to yawn. - Getty

Prince Louis looking like, "What is that?!" - Getty

Prince Louis looks on in amazement. - Getty

Prince Louis, again, trying to get a closer look. - Getty

