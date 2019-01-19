Prince Philip Spotted Driving Again Just Two Days After Car Crash

It's back to business as usual for Prince Philip.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was seen behind the wheel of a Land Rover on Saturday, just two days after he was involved in a car crash near Sandringham.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Philip, who was uninjured in the crash on Thursday, driving around on a public road. The outlet reports that Queen Elizabeth II's husband did not have his seatbelt fastened.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET on Thursday that Philip was involved in a two-vehicle crash, and was determined to be uninjured after local police attended the scene. Photos from the scene shared by BBC News earlier this week revealed what was allegedly the Duke's vehicle on its side with the airbags deployed, and another vehicle, a Kia, in a ditch.

Philip and the female driver of the other vehicle were reportedly breathalyzed as part of police policy, with both tests coming out negative.

The Kia driver reportedly suffered cuts to her knee, while a 45-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle broke her wrist. A 9-month-old baby seated in the backseat was uninjured, local police in Norfolk stated on Friday. Philip reportedly later saw a doctor as a precaution.

