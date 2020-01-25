Prince William just received a new title.

Queen Elizabeth II appointed the Duke of Cambridge as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday. As part of this new title, the 37-year-old royal will be the monarch's representative to the Church of Scotland, attend various official events and carry out ceremonial duties.

Prior to William being Lord High Commissioner, Richard Scott, Duke of Buccleuch and Queensbury, held the title. Previous members of the royal family who have held the title include Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles.

The Queen has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the @churchscotland this year.



Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/YaPU7FjUYU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 25, 2020

The news comes a week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family. Harry had met with his grandmother, father and brother William to discuss his family's future.

Last weekend, Queen Elizabeth announced that she fully supported Harry and Meghan, however, they would be losing their HRH titles, stepping back from royal duties including military appointments, and would no longer receive funds for royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," the statement read. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

This week, a royal source told ET that the negotiations were friendly and constructive. "The discussions were all extremely friendly and constructive because the common goal was clear as was the desire to reach a successful conclusion. Everyone is pleased," the source said.

As for the duke and duchess becoming financially independent, the source added, "[Harry and Meghan] currently have no commercial agreements already signed or in the pipeline. The spirit of this agreement allows them to pursue financial independence but they’ve made it clear everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

Harry, meanwhile, returned to Canada to be with Meghan and their son, Archie. See more of their royal exit in the video below.

Prince Harry Smiles as He Reunites with Wife Meghan Markle and Son Archie in Canada This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Charles Talks About All His Children and Grandchildren in Moving Speech

Prince Harry Smiles as He Lands in Canada to be With Meghan Markle and Archie

Prince Harry Trying to 'Protect' Meghan Markle by Taking Responsibility for Royal Exit

Related Gallery