Prince Charles cares about his family's future and the future of families around the globe.

Speaking on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the 71-year-old Duke of Cornwall got passionate on the topic of global warming and climate change.

"Everything I've tried to do and urge over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem," the heir to the British throne told the crowd. "Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that. So put yourselves in their position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now."

Prince Charles speaks movingly at @wef about his grandchildren #PrinceGeorge#PrincessCharlotte#PrinceLouis and #Archie , the next generation & climate change “The only limit is our willingness to act - and the time to act is now”. @ClarenceHousepic.twitter.com/Z7YSFDHbPA — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) January 22, 2020

Charles is dad to Prince William and Prince Harry, and grandfather to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 1, and baby Archie, 8 months.

At the event, Charles also met with 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who appeared a bit overwhelmed and was heard saying, "I am still not used to this," as cameras flashed around them.

Charles then was heard replying, "Very true. It's taken me years to get used to this."

🎥 More from The Prince of Wales’ meeting with @GretaThunberg today at the World Economic Forum (@wef) in Davos. #wef20pic.twitter.com/Jl7U1v3x4V — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 22, 2020

In an interview with CNN after the meeting, Charles praised the young activist, saying, "[Greta] is remarkable. She represents one of the main reasons why I’ve been trying to make all this effort all these years. Because as I said, I didn’t want my grandchildren to accuse me of not doing something about this in time and of course there they all. All her generation, almost my grandchildren…are all desperate because not nearly enough has happened - we’ve left it so late.”

The duke has devoted most of his professional life in the royal family to the subject of conservation. While Charles is focused on the issues close to his heart, inside his family, there has been some recent turmoil surrounding his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Two weeks ago the couple announced that they planned to step back as senior members of the royal family. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Charles was "incredibly disappointed, privately devastated, and very upset," with how the couple chose to announce the news.

Since that time, the family has met with Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II later released a statement in support of the Sussexes, adding that the couple will lose their HRH titles, will step back from royal duties including military appointments, and will no longer receive funds for royal duties.

