Prince William is taking his trip to New York City in strides! The Prince of Wales woke up early Tuesday morning to enjoy a run in Central Park before his royal duties for the day commenced.

William is in the U.S. to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and carry out additional meetings and events linked to The Earthshot Prize.

During a summit discussion with last year's prize winner, Vaitea Cowan, at the famed Plaza Hotel in NYC, she asked, "Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?"

"I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine," William responded. "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."

Prince William explained how he's enjoying his trip to NYC -- which marks his first time back in the city since 2014.

On Monday, the royal visited the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island, which is restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor in collaboration with New York City communities.

He also paid a visit to the United Nations, meeting with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

"I think this is a very positive trip for Prince William, and most importantly, really establishes him as a statesman on the world stage," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "What we're seeing here is William lobbying for something he's passionate about -- protecting and saving the planet -- but also showing off what we call this soft power, the ability of the royals to really lobby politicians and changemakers."

While William is busy in the Big Apple, his wife, Kate Middleton, is "carrying out her own engagements" in the U.K., Nicholl said.

"This is a fleeting visit, and the couple tend not to travel abroad together unless they have to, because, of course, they're juggling childcare and schooling for three children," Nicholl said of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. "This is William's project... This summit was something that William planned to always do on his own."

