Prince William and Kate Middleton are honoring Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death by attending a service in Wales, a royal source tells ET.

Per the source, the service, which included prayers in both Welsh and English, "reflected and celebrated the life of Her Majesty The Queen."

"An incredibly poignant moment of the service was the singing of 'Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts.' It evoked the sadness and emotion of the queen's funeral 12 months ago," the source says.

"The most moving moment of the service though was when the prince accompanied his wife to place flowers next to an image of Her Late Majesty," the source adds. "As the pair stood and reflected in front of the image, the air stood still, with the silence echoing around the cathedral."

As for how William's brother, Prince Harry, commemorated the anniversary of his grandmother's death, a source tells ET that the Duke of Sussex paid a private visit to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is buried, on Friday.

Harry was photographed exiting the castle solo wearing a white button-down shirt and navy trousers. The former senior royal is currently in the United Kingdom after attending the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

At the event, Harry honored the queen, saying, "I know she's looking down on all of us tonight."

Meanwhile, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla, are currently in the Scotland village of Crathie, where they were greeted by well wishers on Friday.

Charles released an official statement marking the anniversary of the queen's death, writing, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

