Prince William Shares How He’s Earned ‘Street Cred’ With Son Prince George

Happy Birthday, Prince William!

Thursday marked the 36th birthday of the Duke of Cambridge, and the future King of England celebrated in the best way – by giving a sweet speech at a charity event.

William attended the handover of the Defense and National Rehab Centre, and spoke about his involvement with the organization after four years as its patron.

“I have enjoyed every single moment of it,” William said. “I have seen the growth of an idea transfer into what we see today – and it is a rare and immensely satisfying thing to have witnessed.”

In a sweet moment, Prince William talked about how his involvement in the organization earned him brownie points with his 4-year-old son, Prince George.

“Along the way I have demolished a building – George was at an age at the time that he loved seeing the digger in action, so it did my street cred as a father the world of good,” he quipped.

William is also dad to daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, and the 1-month-old Prince Louis. Next month, Prince Louis will be christened at St. James’ Palace in an official ceremony.

