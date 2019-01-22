Prince William is getting to see what it's like on the other side.

The 36-year-old royal attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, where he got to interview Sir David Attenborough about his work in environmentalism and the urgent challenges facing the next generation of environmental leaders.

“It’s a personal treat for me to be sitting asking you the questions," William said. "It’s nice to turn the tables for once.”

William also cracked a few jokes during the interview, like when 92-year-old Attenborough talked about the trickiness of filming in nature and dealing with the elements.

“They’re a bit like children, aren’t they, David?" the father of three said. "Unpredictable.”

William's wife, Kate Middleton, also stepped out on royal duties on Tuesday, visiting the Family Action charity. The organization provides a range of community support for children and families in South London, and is celebrating 150 years of service. The Duchess of Cambridge launched a new national support line.

