Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, is suffering from memory loss following an accident at her country home over the weekend that left her hospitalized with a concussion, a royal source tells ET.

"It is understood Princess Anne has not been able recall the details of what happened on Sunday evening due to her concussion," the source says.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the 73-year-old royal suffered injuries at her Gatcombe Park estate.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," read the statement in part.

It was reported that horses were close by when the incident occurred, and Anne's injuries are consistent with impact to the head from a horse's leg or hoof.

ET's sourced shared that Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, gave an update on his wife's condition on Tuesday after a well-wisher asked about her recovery. Tim was also spotted entering the hospital to visit his wife the same day.

"'She is recovering well, thank you,"" Tim told the well-wisher. ''We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care -- and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene. We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.'"

As a result of the accident, the princess' engagements for the upcoming week -- which included a trip to Canada -- have been postponed.

Prior to her hospitalization, Anne was seen last week at the Royal Ascot alongside members of the royal family. The Princess Royal was also in attendance during the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15, where she appeared on the balcony with King Charles and other royals -- including Kate Middleton, who made her public debut at the event three months after sharing her cancer diagnosis.

