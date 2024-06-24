Princess Anne, King Charles III's Sister, Hospitalized With Concussion

Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized after being injured on Sunday while at her country home, the Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," Buckingham Palace said.

The cause of Anne's injuries is still being investigated, but it is understood there were horses nearby at the time and her injuries are consistent with an impact to the head from a horse's leg or hoof.

Priness Anne, Princess Royal attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

A palace spokesperson said the princess' engagements for the upcoming week would be postponed. This will include a scheduled trip to Canada.

Princess Anne's last public appearance took place last week at the Royal Ascot. She was also in attendance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London earlier this month.

