Princess Anne took a new mode of transportation during her surprise trip to New York City. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter rode the Staten Island Ferry while traveling from Manhattan to Staten Island.

The trip was revealed by the official New York Department of Transportation Twitter account. “We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today,” the tweet read.

In the pictures, Princess Anne, 72, wore a gray coat as she took in the view during her trip and was accompanied by two men. During her visit to the Big Apple, the queen’s only daughter spoke at a gala for the English-Speaking Union of the United States. In addition, the royal took a tour of the National Lighthouse Museum.

We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today. pic.twitter.com/XTQjIWqpJM — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) October 4, 2022

According to the Staten Island Advance, Princess Anne spent some time taking in the museum’s exhibits, especially the Lighthouses of Great Britain exhibit. She also shook hands and spoke with various staff members and board members during her visit.

Princess Anne was also on hand for the unveiling of a dedication to her parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

During her time in the borough, the princess also attended a luncheon, where she spoke about the importance of preserving lighthouses and their contribution to marine life. Her visit to New York City comes almost 65 years to the day that her parents toured the same borough.

Princess Anne was originally slated to make the trip in 2020 and then again in 2021. Due to COVID-19, the trip was postponed.

The royal family has been getting back to work, following the end of the official mourning period after the death of Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, Kate Middleton paid a visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital. The same day, Prince William visited the soccer center in St. George's Park. Meghan Markle also marked the official end of the mourning period with the return of her Archetype podcast.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Visits Maternity Hospital and Holds Newborn Baby

Princess Anne Thanks Late Mom Queen Elizabeth in Heartfelt Tribute

How the Royal Family Will Divide Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry Collection

King Charles Official Photo Revealed, See How He Honors His Parents

Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Staffers Who Worked Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery