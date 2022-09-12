In an emotional moment, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, was seen curtsying as her mother's coffin passed her and entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The touching sign of respect for the late monarch moved many following the death of the queen at age 96 last Thursday.

Sunday's processional marked the start of the queen's body traveling throughout the United Kingdom ahead of being laid to rest on Sept. 19.

ET previously confirmed that Princess Anne, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, were the only members of the royal family who were able to see Queen Elizabeth before her death.

On Monday, all four children of Her Majesty honored her in Edinburgh, Scotland, as they walked together behind her coffin in a procession along the city's famous Royal Mile. The newly appointed King Charles III, stood alongside his sister, Princess Anne, and brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as the coffin made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral where members of the public were allowed to view it following a Service of Thanksgiving in the cathedral.

Gosh. #princessanne curtsying her late mother #QueenElizabeth’s coffin is incredibly powerful pic.twitter.com/tMplosbdTs — My name is Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nutbourne16) September 11, 2022

Prince Andrew was the only child of Queen Elizabeth's not wearing military garb for the occasion. Instead, he was seen sporting a suit and his medals. Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations in January 2022 amid his ongoing lawsuit regarding his alleged sexual misconduct and involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Multiple outlets report that while Andrew will not be permitted to wear his uniform to several events, he will be permitted to wear it to the vigil at Westminster as a sign of respect to the queen. The same is not true for the late queen's grandson, Prince Harry, who will not be permitted to wear his uniform to any of the events surrounding Her Majesty's death after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

On Sunday, the official royal family's Twitter account shared, “Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral. Accompanied by The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the cortege will travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Wreath on the coffin features Dhalias, Sweet Peas, Phlox, White Heather and Pine Fir from the Balmoral Estate."

The announcement came with a photo that showed the queen’s casket sitting in the back of a hearse, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath. According to the tweet, Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, were in the car behind it.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

After a viewing period for the public at St. Giles' Cathedral on Monday, it will then travel to London, England, via the Royal Air Force, arriving on Tuesday evening. Princess Anne will accompany the coffin on its journey. The queen's coffin will then be transported to Buckingham Palace by vehicle to rest in the Bow Room.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral Service will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Following the State Funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor, England, and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, check out ET's ongoing coverage here.

