It's a spring wedding for Princess Beatrice! The nuptials for the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson will take place Friday, May 29, Buckingham Palace confirms.

Queen Elizabeth II gave her granddaughter and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her permission to have the ceremony take place at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, tied the knot with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Following the ceremony, Beatrice will have a private reception hosted by the queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice's big day comes after months of public scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and his connections to the late billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has officially stepped down from his royal duties following the backlash.

In the wake of the scandal, Princess Beatrice's wedding celebrations have been seemingly put on the back burner. Last month a rep for the British network ITV told ET that “there will not be a dedicated program covering [Princess Beatrice’s] wedding in full” and instead the wedding will be covered within ITV News programs. Princess Eugenie's wedding was screened in full as part of a special three-hour This Morning show live from Windsor Castle.

In December a source told ET that Prince Andrew still plans to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle for her big day.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Prince Andrew Has Stepped Down From His Royal Duties This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Will Not Be Broadcast Live Like Sister Eugenie's 2018 Nuptials

Prince Andrew Did Not Attend Daughter Princess Beatrice's Star-Studded Engagement Party

Prince Andrew Still Planning to Walk Princess Beatrice Down the Aisle

Related Gallery