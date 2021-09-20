Congrats are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson has welcomed her first child with the property developer.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement saying, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter."

The little girl, whose name has not been publicly revealed yet, arrived on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:42 p.m. GMT at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace added. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

While this is Beatrice's first child, she became step-mom to Mozzi's son, Christopher, when the duo wed in 2020.

The couple tied the knot in a low-key, surprise ceremony in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the Palace said in a statement at the time. "The small ceremony was attended by the Queen [Elizabeth II], the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Philip] and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

The news of Beatrice's growing family was announced on the Royal Family's Instagram page on May 19. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the post read. "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Speaking about her new role as a stepmom to Christopher, Beatrice told The Evening Standard: "This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime. I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."

