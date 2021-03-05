Princess Beatrice Opens Up About 'Great Honor' of Being a Stepmom

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, a new wife, and now a new stepmom! The 32-year-old royal got candid in a rare piece about what it means for her to be a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's young son, Christopher, whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a private ceremony back in July after years of dating.

In the piece focused on World Book Day, Beatrice opened up about how becoming a stepmom helped to rekindle her love of children's books, despite struggling with dyslexia.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," she wrote in The Evening Standard. "I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."

Beatrice also revealed that Christopher has been at home throughout the pandemic as England's lockdown continues.

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term," she wrote. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor."

The royal also opened up about how reading has helped her to cope during a challenging year.

"We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times," she wrote. "For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey."

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, recently welcomed a son of her own. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Eugenie is ‘Overcome With Love’ in Life as a New Mom This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Princess Eugenie Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name and New Portraits

Princess Beatrice Stuns in Wedding Photos With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Surprise Ceremony

Related Gallery