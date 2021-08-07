Princess Charlotte Holds a Butterfly in Precious New Pic
Princess Charlotte is appreciating nature! Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their joint Instagram account on Saturday to share a new photo of their middle child. The couple are also parents to Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3.
In the sweet pic, 6-year-old Charlotte, wearing a blue T-shirt and pink bottoms, sweetly cradles a butterfly in her hands, while looking down at it in wonder.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the pic of Charlotte, as well as two solo shots of Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies, in support of the Big Butterfly Count, which is taking place across the U.K. through Aug. 8.
The initiative aims to assess the health of the environment by counting the amount and type of both butterflies and some day-flying moths.
"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important," William and Kate explained in the caption. "Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."
Charlotte and her siblings have previously shown a love for nature. Last October, the royal tots' parents released a video of them asking Sir David Attenborough questions about the natural world.
George asked about extinct species, Louis wondered what the naturalist's favorite animal was, and Charlotte sweetly inquired, "I like spiders, do you like spiders, too?"
Then, in May, in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, the royal couple shared a video of their kids running on the beach, climbing trees and roasting marshmallows.
Watch the video below for more on the royal family.
