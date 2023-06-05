Princess Eugenie announced the arrival of her second child on Monday. The 33-year-old royal took her to her personal Instagram account to publicly share the news that she had welcomed a second son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie wrote, alongside two precious pictures of her newest addition. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

After posting an adorable photo of her 2-year-old son, August, admiring his baby brother, she also added, "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

The princess married Jack at Windsor Castle in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child, son August, in early 2021. The princess is the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The couple's elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020 and welcomed her first child, Sienna, in September 2021.

Both princesses, their husbands and their father attended the coronation of King Charles III in early May. The group sat in the third row of the congregation, alongside Prince Harry, and Eugenie rode in the car with her father during the family's procession to Westminster Abbey.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Though not invited to the ceremony, Sarah Ferguson did join for the coronation's celebration concert the following day.

Later that month, Sarah told ¡HOLA! TV that her daughter was due to give birth "any day now," adding that she did not know the sex of the new baby.

"We don't know what it is yet," the duchess said regarding the sex, Hello! reported of the interview. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."

Eugenie announced her pregnancy in January, via a statement from Buckingham Palace.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," the statement read. Eugenie also shared the news on her own personal Instagram account, writing, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

In April, Eugenie shared a rare photo of August and Sienna together at the zoo together. In the picture, the two children have their backs turned to the camera as they watch a penguin swim.

"August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo," Eugenie wrote at the time. "It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife."

Princess Eugenie is ‘Overcome With Love’ in Life as a New Mom This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Pay Tribute to 'Grannie' Queen Elizabeth

Princess Eugenie's Son August Makes His First Public Debut

Related Gallery