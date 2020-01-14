Meet new spies Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The Quantico and Bodyguard stars will lead Amazon Studios' upcoming global spy series, Citadel, it was announced Tuesday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Chopra Jonas and Madden will topline the U.S. mothership series, while local series spinning off the franchise will originate from Mexico, Italy and India. Filming begins on the U.S. series, from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (The Avengers: Endgame), this summer.

Chopra Jonas most recently starred in The Sky Is Pink, an indie foreign language film that premiered at Toronto. She next stars in the upcoming Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes and the big-screen adaptation of The White Tiger, and is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, which she will star in. The 37-year-old actress played FBI recruit Alex Parrish on Quantico for ABC from 2015 to 2018.

Madden, who gained notoriety for playing Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, most recently starred in Rocketman and 1917; and won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his portrayal of David Budd in Netflix's Bodyguard. Currently, he's in production on Marvel's Eternals.

News of Citadel was first announced in July 2018.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra to Speak in Fireside Chat at 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Glamorous Date Night at 2020 Golden Globes

Richard Madden Says Marvel’s First Openly Gay Character Is ‘Hugely Important’ (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas Reveals How He and Priyanka Chopra Are Celebrating Their 1-Year Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery