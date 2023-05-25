Priyanka Chopra Recalls 'Dehumanizing' Moment When a Director Asked to See Her Underwear on Set
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always known her worth in the entertainment industry!
In a recent interview with The Zoe Report, the 40-year-old Citadel actress recounted a moment early in her career -- around 2002/2003 -- where she walked away from a project due to an inappropriate request from a director.
"I'm undercover, I'm seducing the guy -- obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I'm seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, 'No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie,'" Priyanka tells the publication.
"He didn't say it to me," the Quantico star adds. "He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important."
Priyanka told the outlet that she walked away from the project after two days on set, and was convinced by her father to pay the production back -- out of her own pocket -- for what they spent.
After almost two decades in the industry, the actress said that she has learned how to advocate for herself more and more.
"I was 17 years old when I started doing this. I’ve been picked apart -- my actions, decisions have been scrutinized," she notes. "I’ve learned how to protect myself by building barriers and walls, “[but] now that I’ve done this for long enough, the lines are blurring for me. The public person and the real person are kind of becoming the same."
