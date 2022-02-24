Priyanka Chopra is not impressed by Rosie O'Donnell's apology. The 59-year-old former talk show host took to TikTok earlier this week to share an embarrassing mishap she had when meeting the 39-year-old actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, at Nobu.

O'Donnell told the new mom that she knew her dad, thinking that he was author Deepak Chopra. O'Donnell said she was "so embarrassed" by the gaffe, and asked fans if she was "the only one who thought" Priyanka was Deepak's daughter.

She later posted a follow-up TikTok clip apologizing to Priyanka for the mishap and using her first name for the first time after referring to her as "Someone Chopra" in the first video.

Noting that Priyanka "wasn't rude, it was just awkward," Rosie added, "I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one."

"I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry," she said. "Sometimes I f**k up. I did at Nobu."

The gesture did not appeal to Priyanka who took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to respond.

Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram Stories

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," Priyanka wrote. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

The Matrix Resurrections star added, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as "someone" or "wife" especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

She added a note about the last name Chopra, saying, "As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are 'So Happy' as New Parents (Source)



