Baby Malti takes India!

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a look inside her daughter's first trip to her home country.

The colorful photos show the 1-year-old receiving blessings while being held by mom at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Priyanka also received blessings of her own and showed off a table of offerings inside the ornate, golden temple.

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️ #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya," the new mom captioned the sweet shots.

Priyanka, who shares Malti with husband Nick Jonas, has been documenting her trip to India on Instagram, which has included a special press tour for her new Amazon Prime series, Citadel.

The Jonas Brothers singer also tagged along for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India, which saw Nick and Priyanka joined by several famous faces, including Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Priyanka recently opened up about motherhood and her relationship with Nick in an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," Priyanka said. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."

The pair would go on to welcome Malti in 2022, via surrogate after freezing Priyanka's eggs, something she encourages women to do if they can.

"I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve," she said. "I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing. I was 35, and my mom's an OBGYN who's like, '36, just do it.'"

The 40-year-old actress added, "I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well."

As for life with their now 13-month-old daughter, Priyanka called it insane to see the little one grow right before her very eyes.

"It's insane just seeing her personality every day, seeing her change every day," she gushed.

