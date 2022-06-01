'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Child
Drew and Jonathan Scott Dish on ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 4 (Exclus…
Amber Heard Tears Up as She Testifies Again in Ongoing Trial Aga…
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Mama June on Dumping Geno and Finding 'True Love' With Boyfriend…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Jury Deliberates Following Cl…
Johnny Depp Stuns Crowd at Jeff Beck Concert in England Followin…
Shanna Moakler Pregnant Following Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Ar…
Kanye West Raps About His Kids Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle With …
Kathie Lee Gifford on Becoming a Grandma for the First Time (Exc…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Want a Tropical Destination Weddi…
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Deavan Clegg Reveals 3-Year-Old Son’s Cance…
Johnny Depp Parties in London With Jeff Beck and Tom Jones as Ju…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard Responds After Verdict in Defamat…
Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case: Amber Heard to Pay Millions in…
Kylie Jenner Shows Rare Look at Her and Travis Scott’s Son in Ne…
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Take Morocco After End of 'E…
Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th Anniversary as Monarch: How She’s Prep…
A Property Brother is now a Property Father!
Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James Scott. Scott and Phan shared their baby’s arrival news with a sweet post on IG, sharing that their son was born on their wedding anniversary, May 12!
Scott captioned the adorable photo of the whole family's hands, "Our lives are forever changed, Welcome to the world Parker James." The second photo in the carousel is of Phan breastfeeding Parker.
Parker is Scott and Phan’s first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared that they were expecting their first child in December. The television personality and Phan shared that they finally got pregnant with their child after a long fertility journey.
In April, Scott spoke to ET about how he would react the moment that he became a father. “I can tell you this much, the moment our baby comes into this world, I will be crying like a mess,” he said at the time. “I'll be a total mess. I already know it.”
He continued, “I'm just excited. This has been a long journey to get here, and we are really excited about this. And Linda is going to be the best of moms. I know she is and I'm excited to flex my dad hat a little bit.”
Jonathan added that he was ready to accept his position as “cool uncle” and shared his plans for the little one’s arrival. “I'm not going to lie, I have full-on plans to be the coolest uncle that's ever existed,” he said.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Open Up About Their Fertility Struggles
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting First Child
Drew Scott Reveals Custom Dream Car Built by Ant Anstead (Exclusive)