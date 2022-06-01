A Property Brother is now a Property Father!

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James Scott. Scott and Phan shared their baby’s arrival news with a sweet post on IG, sharing that their son was born on their wedding anniversary, May 12!

Scott captioned the adorable photo of the whole family's hands, "Our lives are forever changed, Welcome to the world Parker James." The second photo in the carousel is of Phan breastfeeding Parker.

Parker is Scott and Phan’s first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, shared that they were expecting their first child in December. The television personality and Phan shared that they finally got pregnant with their child after a long fertility journey.

In April, Scott spoke to ET about how he would react the moment that he became a father. “I can tell you this much, the moment our baby comes into this world, I will be crying like a mess,” he said at the time. “I'll be a total mess. I already know it.”

He continued, “I'm just excited. This has been a long journey to get here, and we are really excited about this. And Linda is going to be the best of moms. I know she is and I'm excited to flex my dad hat a little bit.”

Jonathan added that he was ready to accept his position as “cool uncle” and shared his plans for the little one’s arrival. “I'm not going to lie, I have full-on plans to be the coolest uncle that's ever existed,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Open Up About Their Fertility Struggles

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting First Child

Drew Scott Reveals Custom Dream Car Built by Ant Anstead (Exclusive)

Drew & Linda Scott Open Up About Fertility Struggles as They Await Birth of First Child (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery