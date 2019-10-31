'Property Brothers' Star J.D. Scott Marries Annalee Belle

Congrats to the Scott family!

Drew and Jonathan Scott's older brother, J.D. Scott, is a married man after tying the knot with fiancée Annalee Belle on Thursday, People reports. According to the outlet, the pair married at a private home in Las Vegas, in a 1940s and '50s vintage movie theater themed affair.

"Today is the big day for two of the most beautiful souls I know—My brother JD is marrying his best friend, Annalee. So happy to welcome her to our family," Drew captioned an Instagram post of J.D. and Annalee ahead of their Halloween wedding.

"THE NERVES ARE HERE!!!!" Annalee commented.

J.D., who has appeared on Property Brothers, and Annalee, a makeup artist, got engaged last fall. "It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you. ❤️💍," he wrote on Instagram on Nov. 19. "I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal #LoveOfMyLife 📸 by: @dmrdepictions."

Drew and Jonathan opened up to ET about their big bro in 2017, joking "we didn't want him to overshadow us."

"He's the good looking brother, so we had to keep him out of sight," Drew cracked.

J.D. is two years older than the Scott twins, 41, and while he has contracting skills, he's made use of other talents in recent years. "He actually used to be a David Bowie impersonator. And Adam Lambert," Drew and Jonathan said.

While J.D. is a newly married man, Drew tied the knot with his longtime love, Linda Phan, last year. Jonathan, meanwhile, has recently made headlines for his romance with Zooey Deschanel. See more on the Scott brothers in the video below.

