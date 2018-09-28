Quad Webb-Lunceford is ready for her next chapter.

“There’s no limit for me,” the Married to Medicine star tells ET. “I think that everybody cannot go with you on your journey. Unfortunately, it appears that’s what happened with my marriage.”

The 38-year-old filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, earlier this year. It was the first step in officially putting an end to what Quad calls a “tumultuous” marriage, in which she claims Gregory was repeatedly unfaithful. He denied all cheating allegations during a recent appearance on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, where he also claimed he and Quad had not been intimate since the second year of their marriage.

“It’s very disheartening that he would take to the radio to try to slander my name and try to make it come across as if everything was my fault,” Quad fires back. “I’m not going to accept that ... it’s hurtful that someone you think loves you would go to the radio and say in your second year of marriage that we were not intimate anymore, and that’s a bold face lie! I gotta tell you that. That’s a bold face lie.”

She adds, “I’m in my 30s. I’m in my peak. You understand what I’m saying? So, of course we were still engaged and involved and sexually attracted to one another.”

Quad contends Gregory made the claim about their sex life in order to distract from the cheating allegations. She claims she kept Gregory’s alleged cheating a secret in order to “protect” her marriage, the same reason she says she never publicly addressed the reason the couple never had children.

Quad got emotional while discussing her marital problems at the season 5 'Married to Medicine' reunion. Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’ve had people blame me, and they’ve come up with their own solutions to why the divorce is happening,” she notes. “‘Oh, she doesn’t want to have a baby. Quad is sterile, she can’t have a baby. She should’ve told him she didn’t want children, and she led him on to think that she did.’ This is what I hear!”

“Why is all the blame in my lap?” she asks. “Us having a child was not something that we continuously talked about day in and day out … There were so many other issues that needed to be talked out before I could even think about having a child. And I wasn’t going to be selfish and do what society says we need to do to have the ‘perfect family’ if things were not right with us. That would’ve been me bringing a child into a home of strife and turmoil.”

Now, she says she’s done working on the relationship. It’s time to work on Quad.

“The only way to the other side is through, and in the midst of all of this, that is what I’m continuing to tell myself: the only way out is through,” she shares. “I’m knee-deep in it, but I do believe that there’s going to be a positive ending to all of this ... and maybe one day I’ll find love. I don’t know. I have high hopes for it.”

While the Sister Circle host is saying goodbye to the “married to medicine” part of her life, she’s not saying goodbye to the TV show.

“I have a very bright future on Married to Medicine,” she says. “People have had the opportunity where they’ve grown with me, they’ve seen me elevate to this great woman that I am today. I think that they have been able to walk this journey with me, and we’ve grown together.”

“I do believe I have a core fan base,” she adds. “That they’re completely invested in me and they want to know what’s next for Quad. They want to see me in a happy, loving, appreciative relationship. They want to see that.”

Quad and the ladies of 'Married to Medicine' whom she considers to be 'true friends.' Bravo / Annette Brown

As far as her support system within the Married to Medicine group goes, Quad says she can count Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe as true friends, and notes Toya Bush-Harris “let’s [her] know what’s out there on the blogs.”

“She just wants to be the first person with the tea, so she can kind of spread it,” Quad claims. “I don’t really think that she has the best intentions. I really don’t. The way it comes across is, ‘I hate I have to hear that you filed for divorce on a blog.’”

Quad says the one person she knows for sure is not there for her at this time is former pal Mariah Huq, alluding that Mariah has taken Gregory’s side in the split.

“The level of hatred that this woman has for me, it is startling,” Quad says. “It is alarming. It’s really scary, it is.”

“It doesn’t even matter that her and I are not friends,” she adds. “If I saw that she was going through something, I’m mature enough to put my personal feelings aside to be there for her in a heartbeat.”

Quad says expect receipts and secrets to be exposed before season’s end on Married to Medicine, and admits she’s actually excited to film the reunion show later this year, where she hopes to face off against her soon-to-be-ex on camera one last time.

“I won’t be here forever,” she says of this moment in time. “And me knowing that is very exciting. It’s very exciting for me. I won’t be here forever. I will not. This moment will, too, pass. And I’ll still be the loving, beautiful person God has made me to be. I’ll still be the person that’s working hard, that’s working diligently. That’s thriving, that’s winning. I will never lose. And I’m confident in that.”

ET did reach out to Dr. Gregory Lunceford for comment on this interview, but did not hear back before our deadline. Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

