The royal family is welcoming the Trumps to the U.K.

On Monday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made their way to the United Kingdom for a state visit. The first couple arrived in Buckingham Palace gardens via Marine One, where they were met by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

Both the Duchess of Cornwall and the First Lady opted for white dresses for the occasion, while the Prince of Wales and the President opted for navy suits.

Marine One lands in Buckingham Palace gardens. #USStateVisitpic.twitter.com/5FEI5Zelgi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

The President and the First Lady are greeted on arrival by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. #USStateVisitpic.twitter.com/avUmkaZ3FL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Trumps then made their way to the West Terrace, where the were greeted by Queen Elizabeth, who wore a light blue coat and matching hat. Following the greetings, the group stood as both the U.S. and U.K. national anthems were played.

The President of the United States and Mrs Trump are welcomed by The Queen on the West Terrace of Buckingham Palace. #USStateVisitpic.twitter.com/jJjx7JhzB8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

The President and Mrs Trump stand with The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as the US and UK national anthems are played at the start of the #USStateVisit 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BCUjwIpTk2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles and President Trump also inspected the Guard of Honor, which was formed by Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards.

The President and The Prince of Wales inspect a Guard of Honour formed by Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards. #USStateVisitpic.twitter.com/RwxRdLhm77 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Later on Monday, the Trumps are set to attend a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, which will be followed by a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery. Additionally, Prince Andrew will accompany the First Couple to Westminster Abbey, where President Trump will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. They will also be once again joined by Prince Charles and Camilla for tea at Clarence House, prior to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, the Trumps will spend much of their time with Prime Minister Theresa May. The following day, Prince Andrew will accompany the Trumps to the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common alongside more than 300 D-Day veterans.

Prior to the Trumps' visit, a source told ET that Meghan Markle would not meet the president during his time in the U.K. Neither Kensington Palace nor the Duchess of Sussex have made a statement about why she is skipping out on Trump's visit. However, in an interview on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore in May 2016, she famously criticized the then president-elect, calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic."

Watch the video below for more on the royals.

