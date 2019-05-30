Queen Elizabeth Reunites With Woman She Met 70 Years Ago: See the Then and Now Pics
Queen Elizabeth II had a blast from her princess past!
On Wednesday, the 93-year-old matriarch attended a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, and greeted a woman named Margaret Baxter who she initially met during a visit to Portsmouth in the 1940s.
The royal family's Twitter account shared a black-and-white photo of Thatcher's first introduction to Queen, who was a princess at the time, at another garden party held about 70 years ago.
"Today Mrs Margaret Baxter (far left) was presented to Her Majesty, during which they reminisced about their first meeting, when the then Princess Elizabeth visited, Portsmouth in 1940s. #GardenParty." read the tweet posted on Wednesday.
In the flashback photo, the women are seen smiling while walking side-by-side in warm jackets and hats. In the recent images, the Queen is wearing head-to-toe pink while Thatcher is sporting a floral outfit with a matching hat. The ladies look thrilled to be reunited after all these years.
In addition to the Queen, her grandchildren, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were all in attendance at the garden party.
