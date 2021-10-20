Queen Elizabeth Cancels Official Visit to Northern Ireland on Doctor's Recommendation of Rest
Prince William Joins Queen Elizabeth for Her First Solo Trip to …
Emmys 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed
Tayshia Adams Teases Michelle as ‘Bachelorette’ and Messy 'Bache…
Billy Porter ‘Humbled’ After Being Honored for Raising HIV Aware…
Saweetie Says She Wore Her Airport Outfit to Perform at iHeartRa…
H.E.R. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Likely Ending S…
Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Preview, Jesse Palmer Na…
Britney Spears’ Attorney Mathew Rosengart Explains Jamie Spears’…
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bomb…
Britney Spears' Dad Suspended From Conservatorship: What's Next?
Veterans & Their Caretakers Get Ultimate Comic Book Treatment in…
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Delayed Again Amid 'Ongoing Health Iss…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sist…
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Screaming Match With Denzel Washington on '…
Katie Couric’s Upcoming Memoir Includes Surprising Confessions
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Natasha Bure and Heather Locklear Deal With Grief in ‘Don’t Swea…
Queen Elizabeth II is taking a bit of a break. The 95-year-old British monarch has had a busy schedule lately, and at the recommendation of her doctor has decided to skip a planned trip to Northern Ireland.
"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."
The queen gave her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Northern Ireland and expressed a desire to visit in the future.
According to multiple royal reporters, the decision to rest is not COVID-related, though the queen's condition is not currently being shared.
It's been a busy few days for the reigning monarch. She invested Dame Cindy Kiro as the new Governor General of New Zealand via Zoom and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening to mark the Global Investment Summit with Prince Charles and Prince William by her side.
In videos shared from both events, Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good spirits and showed no outward signs of illness.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, visited Northern Ireland in September for an official trip. Watch the clip below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Gives First Remarks on Prince Philip Since His Death
Queen Elizabeth Displays Sweet Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Joe and Jill Biden Meet Queen Elizabeth for Tea at Windsor Castle
Related Gallery