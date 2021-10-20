Queen Elizabeth II is taking a bit of a break. The 95-year-old British monarch has had a busy schedule lately, and at the recommendation of her doctor has decided to skip a planned trip to Northern Ireland.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The queen gave her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Northern Ireland and expressed a desire to visit in the future.

According to multiple royal reporters, the decision to rest is not COVID-related, though the queen's condition is not currently being shared.

It's been a busy few days for the reigning monarch. She invested Dame Cindy Kiro as the new Governor General of New Zealand via Zoom and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening to mark the Global Investment Summit with Prince Charles and Prince William by her side.

In videos shared from both events, Queen Elizabeth appeared to be in good spirits and showed no outward signs of illness.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, visited Northern Ireland in September for an official trip. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Hold Snakes and Spiders This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Queen Elizabeth Gives First Remarks on Prince Philip Since His Death

Queen Elizabeth Displays Sweet Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Joe and Jill Biden Meet Queen Elizabeth for Tea at Windsor Castle

Related Gallery