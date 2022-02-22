Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Duties While Battling COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II is prioritizing her health while battling COVID-19. The 95-year-old British monarch tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, and on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that she would not participate in several pre-planned virtual events

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the Palace said in a statement. "Further engagements to be decided in due course."

ET previously learned that the monarch is both vaccinated and boosted, and is "following appropriate guidelines."

The news of the queen's diagnosis came less than a week after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested positive. That diagnosis was announced four days after her husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive as well.

Charles, 73, had recently spent time with his mother two days before his positive test. A source at the time told ET that Elizabeth and Charles met after she returned from Sandringham. According to the source, the queen at the time was not displaying any COVID symptoms, and the Palace was monitoring the situation.

