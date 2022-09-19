After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her coffin traveled first to Edinburgh, Scotland, and then to London, England. There was a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last Wednesday before the coffin began its lying-in-state for several days, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.

On Monday, the official State Funeral of the queen took place at Westminster Abbey. It was followed by a procession from Westminster to Wellington Arch in London.

From there, the queen's coffin traveled via the State Hearse in a procession to St. George’s Chapel in nearby Windsor, England, via the Long Walk. A Committal Service took place in St George's Chapel before the coffin descended into the royal vault beneath the chapel. Both coffins of Elizabeth and Philip will later be taken to King George VI's Memorial Chapel.

In addition to Prince Philip, the queen is surrounded by other family members in King George VI's Memorial Chapel, including her father, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002. Elizabeth and Philips coffins will be placed atop those of her departed family members.

