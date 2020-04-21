There will be no pomp or circumstance for Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday on Tuesday. ET has learned that for the first time in her 68-year reign, there will be no gun salutes in honor of Her Majesty's special day.

The Queen wants to make sure that no special measures were put in place to continue the gun salute tradition as she did not feel it was appropriate in the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has previously been announced that the Queen's June Trooping the Colour birthday parade will not continue as scheduled this year. Alternative options are currently being considered.

Though her grandson, Prince William, previously revealed that the royal family has been doing private video calls to keep in touch, ET has learned that any birthday calls will remain private within the family.

"We've been talking to all the family online, and it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," William said in a recent BBC interview. "But as you can imagine the younger generation are more tech savvy, but only just. I think we're getting there now. I think the family are getting a little more used to being able to contact each other and press the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

Elizabeth is currently quarantined at Windsor Castle with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, as the rest of the royal family remains isolated at their various residences.

Though they can't be together to celebrate, that hasn't stopped the royals from paying tribute to Her Majesty's birthday on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet photo with the Queen to the Kensington Palace account, writing, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today! 🎂🎈."

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared a throwback baby pic of Charles and Elizabeth as well as several other images of the Queen with her eldest son and his wife.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈," the Clarence House account posted.

The Royal Family account shared some historic private footage of Elizabeth as a child with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, and other members of her family.

"To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones - we send you many happy returns," the post reads.

The Queen recently addressed the nation in a historic speech. Watch the clip below for more details:

