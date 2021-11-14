Queen Elizabeth II is resting after spraining her back over the weekend. The queen, who was set to attend a Remembrance Day service in London Sunday, was forced to miss the annual activities after suffering yet another setback to her health.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace Sunday morning, the queen's royal communications team said the monarch was "disappointed" to miss the ceremony, where she was expected to lead the nation in paying tribute to those who died in Britain's wars.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," the statement read.

While the queen would not be in attendance, the palace did confirm that Prince Charles would lay a wreath of poppies on the queen's behalf, as he has done in previous years. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also to be in attendance, along with other members of the royal family.

Sunday's service was set to be the first public appearance by the queen since spending the night in the hospital last month.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ET at the time that the queen was in the hospital for "some preliminary investigations."

According to the spokesperson, Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle the following day at lunchtime and was said to be in "good spirits."

Prior to the queen's hospital stay, the monarch announced that she would be canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in a statement last month. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The queen gave her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Northern Ireland and expressed a desire to visit in the future.

A source told ET at the time that the decision to rest is not COVID-related, though the queen's condition is not currently being shared.

"She has had a packed schedule recently," the source said, adding that the queen was "resting at Windsor Castle" on "doctor's advice."

For more recent Queen Elizabeth news, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Queen Elizabeth Returns Home After Spending the Night in the Hospital

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Northern Ireland Trip on Doctor's Advice

Queen Elizabeth Gives First Remarks on Prince Philip Since His Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen Elizabeth First This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery